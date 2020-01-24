Listen Live Sports

No. 11 DePaul 85, Villanova 69

January 24, 2020 10:12 pm
 
VILLANOVA (11-8)

Herlihy 5-9 2-5 14, Siegrist 9-18 0-1 19, Gedaka 8-17 3-3 20, James 1-5 2-2 4, Onken 0-3 1-2 1, Lange 0-0 0-0 0, Carangi 0-0 0-0 0, Gardler 2-3 0-0 6, Gartner 0-0 0-0 0, Mullin 2-4 0-0 5, Totals 27-59 8-13 69

DEPAUL (18-2)

Stonewall 3-9 4-4 10, Campbell 2-5 0-0 5, Church 5-13 2-3 12, Held 7-15 4-4 21, Morris 12-23 1-1 30, Dallmann 0-0 1-2 1, Jean 0-1 2-2 2, Bekelja 0-2 0-0 0, Daninger 0-1 1-2 1, Stovall 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 30-72 15-18 85

Villanova 12 22 18 17 69
DePaul 26 17 27 15 85

3-Point Goals_Villanova 7-19 (Herlihy 2-3, Siegrist 1-4, Gedaka 1-4, James 0-1, Onken 0-2, Gardler 2-3, Mullin 1-2), DePaul 10-34 (Stonewall 0-2, Campbell 1-4, Church 0-3, Held 3-8, Morris 5-12, Bekelja 0-1, Daninger 0-1, Stovall 1-3). Assists_Villanova 21 (Onken 6), DePaul 20 (Campbell 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Villanova 38 (Gedaka 3-7), DePaul 42 (Campbell 4-11). Total Fouls_Villanova 13, DePaul 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,506.

