No. 11 Oregon 77, California 72

OREGON (18-4)

Pritchard 7-13 5-6 21, Duarte 5-8 7-7 19, Juiston 4-6 0-2 9, Richardson 6-10 1-3 15, Lawson 1-4 0-0 2, Mathis 2-4 0-0 6, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 0-0 5, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 13-18 77.

CALIFORNIA (9-11)

South 4-11 2-2 13, Anticevich 3-5 2-2 10, Bradley 9-17 5-6 27, Austin 2-6 6-7 10, Thiemann 4-4 0-2 8, Brown 0-1 0-2 0, Kelly 0-2 2-2 2, Thorpe 1-1 0-0 2, Kuany 0-0 0-0 0, Klonaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 17-23 72.

Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 10-18 (Richardson 2-2, Duarte 2-3, Mathis 2-4, Pritchard 2-5, Juiston 1-1, Walker 1-2, Patterson 0-1), California 9-18 (Bradley 4-8, South 3-7, Anticevich 2-3). Rebounds_Oregon 26 (Juiston 7), California 23 (Anticevich, Kelly 5). Assists_Oregon 14 (Pritchard 8), California 13 (South, Bradley, Austin, Brown 3). Total Fouls_Oregon 19, California 18.

