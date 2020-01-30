No. 12 Gonzaga 57, San Diego 46

SAN DIEGO (12-9)

Brossmann 1-10 0-0 2, Edwards 6-12 0-0 13, Hunter 4-11 1-2 9, Pace 4-9 3-4 11, Pollock 2-7 0-0 5, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0, Soares 3-5 0-4 6, Dosso 0-0 0-0 0, Khalfani 0-0 0-0 0, Martinsen 0-7 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 4-10 46

GONZAGA (21-1)

Wirth 2-5 0-0 4, Wirth 1-6 0-0 2, Campbell 2-8 1-2 6, Loera 6-7 0-0 14, Townsend 4-10 2-3 10, Kempton 4-5 5-6 13, Virjoghe 0-1 0-0 0, Forsyth 0-3 0-0 0, Truong 2-4 2-2 8, Truong 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-50 10-13 57

San Diego 11 7 15 13 — 46 Gonzaga 10 18 19 10 — 57

3-Point Goals_San Diego 2-15 (Brossmann 0-4, Edwards 1-3, Pace 0-2, Pollock 1-2, Martinsen 0-4), Gonzaga 5-17 (Wirth 0-1, Wirth 0-2, Campbell 1-4, Loera 2-3, Townsend 0-1, Forsyth 0-2, Truong 2-4). Assists_San Diego 8 (Brossmann 3), Gonzaga 14 (Loera 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Diego 29 (Pollock 3-8), Gonzaga 40 (Kempton 5-7). Total Fouls_San Diego 18, Gonzaga 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,546.

