Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 12 Gonzaga 57, San Diego 46

January 30, 2020 11:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (12-9)

Brossmann 1-10 0-0 2, Edwards 6-12 0-0 13, Hunter 4-11 1-2 9, Pace 4-9 3-4 11, Pollock 2-7 0-0 5, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0, Soares 3-5 0-4 6, Dosso 0-0 0-0 0, Khalfani 0-0 0-0 0, Martinsen 0-7 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 4-10 46

GONZAGA (21-1)

Wirth 2-5 0-0 4, Wirth 1-6 0-0 2, Campbell 2-8 1-2 6, Loera 6-7 0-0 14, Townsend 4-10 2-3 10, Kempton 4-5 5-6 13, Virjoghe 0-1 0-0 0, Forsyth 0-3 0-0 0, Truong 2-4 2-2 8, Truong 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-50 10-13 57

San Diego 11 7 15 13 46
Gonzaga 10 18 19 10 57

3-Point Goals_San Diego 2-15 (Brossmann 0-4, Edwards 1-3, Pace 0-2, Pollock 1-2, Martinsen 0-4), Gonzaga 5-17 (Wirth 0-1, Wirth 0-2, Campbell 1-4, Loera 2-3, Townsend 0-1, Forsyth 0-2, Truong 2-4). Assists_San Diego 8 (Brossmann 3), Gonzaga 14 (Loera 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Diego 29 (Pollock 3-8), Gonzaga 40 (Kempton 5-7). Total Fouls_San Diego 18, Gonzaga 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,546.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck