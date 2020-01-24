No. 13 Butler 89, Marquette 85, OT

MARQUETTE (14-6)

Anim 8-17 2-4 22, Howard 8-27 6-8 26, John 1-3 3-4 5, Bailey 5-9 0-0 14, McEwen 5-11 0-0 13, Cain 2-2 0-0 5, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 11-16 85.

BUTLER (16-4)

Baldwin 10-25 11-13 31, McDermott 5-8 4-4 16, Nze 3-5 3-3 9, Tucker 2-8 2-2 7, Baddley 4-5 1-2 10, Golden 2-5 2-3 7, Smits 1-5 4-4 6, Battle 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 28-63 27-31 89.

Halftime_Marquette 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 16-38 (Anim 4-7, Bailey 4-7, Howard 4-18, McEwen 3-5, Cain 1-1), Butler 6-15 (McDermott 2-4, Battle 1-1, Baddley 1-2, Golden 1-2, Tucker 1-2, Baldwin 0-4). Fouled Out_Bailey, McEwen. Rebounds_Marquette 36 (McEwen 11), Butler 35 (McDermott 9). Assists_Marquette 13 (Howard 6), Butler 12 (Baldwin 5). Total Fouls_Marquette 22, Butler 15. A_9,204 (9,100).

