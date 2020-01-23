Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 13 Gonzaga 70, Pepperdine 36

January 23, 2020 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

PEPPERDINE (9-9)

Andriuolo 4-14 0-1 8, Bambrick 1-11 0-0 3, Fecske 2-8 0-0 5, Ruffus-Milner 0-1 0-0 0, Sitanggan 1-8 1-1 3, Quirke 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 0-2 0-0 0, Friend 5-14 3-5 15, Givens 0-5 0-0 0, Ruffus-Milner 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 14-65 4-7 36

GONZAGA (19-1)

Kempton 6-12 0-2 12, Wirth 5-8 0-0 10, Campbell 5-12 0-0 12, Loera 1-3 0-0 3, Townsend 6-11 4-4 18, Barfield 1-2 0-0 2, Virjoghe 1-6 1-2 3, Forsyth 1-6 0-0 3, Truong 3-4 0-0 7, Totals 29-64 5-8 70

Pepperdine 7 11 8 10 36
Gonzaga 20 17 19 14 70

3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 4-20 (Bambrick 1-4, Fecske 1-5, Battle 0-1, Friend 2-8, Givens 0-2), Gonzaga 7-20 (Campbell 2-7, Loera 1-2, Townsend 2-4, Forsyth 1-6, Truong 1-1). Assists_Pepperdine 8 (Ruffus-Milner 3), Gonzaga 21 (Loera 8). Fouled Out_Pepperdine Quirke. Rebounds_Pepperdine 32 (Andriuolo 4-8), Gonzaga 57 (Virjoghe 4-9). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 13, Gonzaga 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,355.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in