No. 13 Gonzaga 70, Pepperdine 36

PEPPERDINE (9-9)

Andriuolo 4-14 0-1 8, Bambrick 1-11 0-0 3, Fecske 2-8 0-0 5, Ruffus-Milner 0-1 0-0 0, Sitanggan 1-8 1-1 3, Quirke 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 0-2 0-0 0, Friend 5-14 3-5 15, Givens 0-5 0-0 0, Ruffus-Milner 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 14-65 4-7 36

GONZAGA (19-1)

Kempton 6-12 0-2 12, Wirth 5-8 0-0 10, Campbell 5-12 0-0 12, Loera 1-3 0-0 3, Townsend 6-11 4-4 18, Barfield 1-2 0-0 2, Virjoghe 1-6 1-2 3, Forsyth 1-6 0-0 3, Truong 3-4 0-0 7, Totals 29-64 5-8 70

Pepperdine 7 11 8 10 — 36 Gonzaga 20 17 19 14 — 70

3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 4-20 (Bambrick 1-4, Fecske 1-5, Battle 0-1, Friend 2-8, Givens 0-2), Gonzaga 7-20 (Campbell 2-7, Loera 1-2, Townsend 2-4, Forsyth 1-6, Truong 1-1). Assists_Pepperdine 8 (Ruffus-Milner 3), Gonzaga 21 (Loera 8). Fouled Out_Pepperdine Quirke. Rebounds_Pepperdine 32 (Andriuolo 4-8), Gonzaga 57 (Virjoghe 4-9). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 13, Gonzaga 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,355.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.