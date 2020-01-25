Listen Live Sports

No. 13 Gonzaga 78, Loyola Marymount 52

January 25, 2020
 
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (7-15)

Ellington 5-15 2-2 13, Jones 2-9 3-4 7, Stanley 2-5 0-0 4, Adams 0-4 1-2 1, Gipson 3-10 6-7 14, Mandel 2-3 1-4 5, Vaida 2-3 2-2 6, Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Yim 0-6 0-0 0, Totals 17-56 15-21 52

GONZAGA (20-1)

Kempton 1-3 2-4 4, Wirth 5-12 7-8 17, Campbell 3-10 0-0 7, Loera 2-3 0-0 4, Townsend 11-16 0-0 28, Barfield 2-2 0-0 5, Virjoghe 0-4 0-0 0, Forsyth 3-3 0-0 9, Truong 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 29-56 9-12 78

Loyola Marymount 14 12 14 12 52
Gonzaga 22 13 19 24 78

3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 3-19 (Ellington 1-3, Jones 0-3, Adams 0-3, Gipson 2-5, Yim 0-5), Gonzaga 11-19 (Campbell 1-6, Loera 0-1, Townsend 6-8, Barfield 1-1, Forsyth 3-3). Assists_Loyola Marymount 9 (Ellington 3), Gonzaga 16 (Loera 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 25 (Stanley 3-3), Gonzaga 40 (Wirth 8-13). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 14, Gonzaga 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,000.

