Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 13 Kentucky 62, Missouri 47

January 30, 2020 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

KENTUCKY (17-3)

Wyatt 1-2 2-3 4, Green 4-6 1-2 11, Haines 4-9 1-1 9, Paschal 8-14 1-2 18, Roper 3-5 0-0 7, McKinney 0-4 1-2 1, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-5 0-0 0, Patterson 5-9 2-2 12, Totals 25-55 8-12 62

MISSOURI (5-16)

Schuchts 0-2 0-0 0, Blackwell 5-13 7-10 17, Chavis 1-5 0-0 3, Roundtree 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 5-15 2-2 12, Frank 2-7 6-6 11, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Troup 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 15-49 15-18 47

Kentucky 11 23 13 15 62
Missouri 7 10 14 16 47

3-Point Goals_Kentucky 4-16 (Green 2-3, Haines 0-4, Paschal 1-2, Roper 1-1, McKinney 0-2, King 0-2, Patterson 0-2), Missouri 2-18 (Schuchts 0-2, Blackwell 0-4, Chavis 1-4, Roundtree 0-1, Smith 0-3, Frank 1-3, Troup 0-1). Assists_Kentucky 11 (Paschal 3), Missouri 7 (Blackwell 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 31 (Green 2-7), Missouri 38 (Smith 3-7). Total Fouls_Kentucky 19, Missouri 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,405.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck