No. 13 Kentucky 62, Missouri 47

KENTUCKY (17-3)

Wyatt 1-2 2-3 4, Green 4-6 1-2 11, Haines 4-9 1-1 9, Paschal 8-14 1-2 18, Roper 3-5 0-0 7, McKinney 0-4 1-2 1, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-5 0-0 0, Patterson 5-9 2-2 12, Totals 25-55 8-12 62

MISSOURI (5-16)

Schuchts 0-2 0-0 0, Blackwell 5-13 7-10 17, Chavis 1-5 0-0 3, Roundtree 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 5-15 2-2 12, Frank 2-7 6-6 11, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Troup 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 15-49 15-18 47

Kentucky 11 23 13 15 — 62 Missouri 7 10 14 16 — 47

3-Point Goals_Kentucky 4-16 (Green 2-3, Haines 0-4, Paschal 1-2, Roper 1-1, McKinney 0-2, King 0-2, Patterson 0-2), Missouri 2-18 (Schuchts 0-2, Blackwell 0-4, Chavis 1-4, Roundtree 0-1, Smith 0-3, Frank 1-3, Troup 0-1). Assists_Kentucky 11 (Paschal 3), Missouri 7 (Blackwell 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 31 (Green 2-7), Missouri 38 (Smith 3-7). Total Fouls_Kentucky 19, Missouri 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,405.

