No. 13 Kentucky 68, Auburn 61

AUBURN (7-11)

Howard 3-6 1-1 9, Thompson 11-14 5-7 27, Alexander 4-14 0-0 8, Benton 4-9 0-0 9, Moore 1-7 0-0 3, White 0-0 1-4 1, Hansen 1-4 0-0 2, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-55 7-12 61

KENTUCKY (16-3)

Wyatt 2-3 0-0 5, Green 2-8 1-2 7, Haines 5-10 3-4 17, Howard 3-13 3-4 10, Roper 1-5 2-2 4, McKinney 6-6 0-0 13, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Paschal 2-4 0-0 5, Patterson 3-7 0-0 7, Totals 24-56 9-12 68

Auburn 13 15 19 14 — 61 Kentucky 21 23 7 17 — 68

3-Point Goals_Auburn 4-16 (Howard 2-5, Alexander 0-3, Benton 1-2, Moore 1-4, Hansen 0-2), Kentucky 11-28 (Wyatt 1-2, Green 2-4, Haines 4-8, Howard 1-7, Roper 0-1, McKinney 1-1, Paschal 1-1, Patterson 1-4). Assists_Auburn 15 (Alexander 7), Kentucky 16 (Howard 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Auburn 36 (Thompson 9-15), Kentucky 29 (Howard 3-5). Total Fouls_Auburn 16, Kentucky 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,803.

