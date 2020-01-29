Listen Live Sports

No. 13 Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62

January 29, 2020 8:29 pm
 
VANDERBILT (8-12)

Pippen 4-11 2-2 12, Evans 3-5 2-4 10, Disu 5-12 0-0 13, Lee 8-13 4-4 21, Obinna 0-2 2-4 2, Albert 1-4 0-0 3, Moyer 0-5 1-2 1, Rice 0-1 0-0 0, Jankovic 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 11-16 62.

KENTUCKY (16-4)

Quickley 3-13 5-5 11, Maxey 5-10 5-6 17, Hagans 4-6 4-5 12, Montgomery 4-5 1-1 9, Richards 7-11 1-2 15, Sestina 2-5 0-0 5, Juzang 1-4 0-0 2, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 16-19 71.

Halftime_Vanderbilt 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 9-26 (Disu 3-8, Evans 2-4, Pippen 2-5, Albert 1-3, Lee 1-3, Jankovic 0-1, Moyer 0-1, Rice 0-1), Kentucky 3-10 (Maxey 2-3, Sestina 1-2, Brooks 0-1, Juzang 0-2, Quickley 0-2). Rebounds_Vanderbilt 29 (Disu 11), Kentucky 32 (Richards 11). Assists_Vanderbilt 8 (Lee 4), Kentucky 13 (Hagans 6). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 19, Kentucky 16. A_20,311 (23,500).

