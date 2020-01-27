Listen Live Sports

No. 13 Kentucky women hold off Auburn 68-61

January 27, 2020 10:01 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard hit three clutch free throws, collected a steal and blocked a shot in the final 29 seconds as No. 13 Kentucky held off Auburn 68-61 on Monday night.

Sabrina Haines hit 4 of 8 from distance and scored 17 points to lead Kentucky (16-3, 5-2 Southeastern Conference), with McKinney adding 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench and Howard contributing 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Thompson, a preseason All-SEC second team selection, put up 27 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for Auburn (7-11, 1-6), but was the only Tiger to score in double figures.

NO. 20 INDIANA 65, MINNESOTA 52

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds as Indiana beat Minnesota.

Jaelynn Penn added 15 points and Ali Patberg had 11 with six rebounds and three assists for the Hoosiers (16-5, 6-3 Big Ten), who trailed 14-11 after the first quarter but pulled ahead for good on a 12-2 run in which Berger scored eight points.

Jasmine Powell hit 2 of 6 3-pointers and scored 15 points and Taiye Bello had 11 points with 13 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (12-8, 2-7).

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

