No. 14 Bethune-Cookman 102, Howard 73

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (7-9)

Parks 3-7 2-2 9, Maitland 5-8 0-0 11, French 8-11 5-5 26, Pope 11-18 6-8 28, Bailey 3-7 7-8 13, Redd 3-8 0-0 9, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, King 3-3 0-0 6, Preaster 0-1 0-0 0, Goodridge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-64 20-23 102.

HOWARD (2-14)

Williams 4-16 7-12 15, Bristol 9-16 3-3 25, Robinson 3-8 0-0 6, Cousins 6-10 0-0 12, Garvey 1-9 0-0 3, Lee 1-3 2-2 4, Bethea 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 1-1 0-0 2, Barber 2-3 0-0 4, P.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, G.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Toure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 12-17 73.

Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 50-37. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 10-22 (French 5-8, Redd 3-6, Maitland 1-2, Parks 1-2, Preaster 0-1, Smith 0-1, Bailey 0-2), Howard 5-17 (Bristol 4-6, Garvey 1-5, Bethea 0-1, Lee 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 33 (Pope 15), Howard 27 (Cousins 10). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 24 (Maitland 11), Howard 13 (Bristol, Robinson 3). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 20, Howard 17. A_289 (2,700).

