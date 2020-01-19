Listen Live Sports

No. 14 DePaul women Butler own 3rd in a 15-point win

January 19, 2020 4:26 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 22 points and Deja Church had a double-double and No. 14-ranked DePaul beat Butler 80-65 on Sunday.

Kelly Campbell scored 15, Church and Lexi Held each scored 13 — Church grabbed 12 rebounds — and Chante Stonewall scored 10.

DePaul (17-2, 7-0 Big East) led 36-30 at halftime then used the third quarter to break it open. Church and Morris each scored seven in a 25-point quarter as the Blue Demons made 9 of 20 shots including 4 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs (12-6, 4-3) did the opposite going 4 of 18 from the field including missing all six 3-point shot attempts. Campbell’s jump shot with 50 seconds before the quarter ended put DePaul up 60-39. The Blue Demons have won eight straight.

Kristen Spolyar led Butler with 25 points and 12 rebounds and Oumou Toure scored 17 with 12 rebounds.

