No. 14 Florida St. 70, Wake Forest 65

FLORIDA ST. (16-3)

Gillespie 5-12 3-3 14, Ekhomu 5-13 0-0 14, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Weber 4-8 0-0 9, Woolfolk 4-14 0-0 8, Clarkson 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 4-8 0-0 8, Baldwin 3-5 6-8 12, Puisis 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 27-67 9-11 70

WAKE FOREST (11-8)

Morra 5-9 2-3 12, Raca 10-23 6-7 27, Conti 4-11 2-2 10, Scruggs 2-7 0-0 4, Sharp 2-6 3-4 8, Branch 0-3 0-0 0, Udoh 1-2 0-0 2, Hahne 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Hoard 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 25-65 13-16 65

Florida St. 20 15 17 18 — 70 Wake Forest 12 7 25 21 — 65

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 7-18 (Gillespie 1-3, Ekhomu 4-7, Weber 1-2, Woolfolk 0-3, Puisis 1-3), Wake Forest 2-12 (Raca 1-6, Conti 0-1, Scruggs 0-2, Sharp 1-3). Assists_Florida St. 13 (Gillespie 3), Wake Forest 14 (Conti 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida St. 43 (Myers 5-10), Wake Forest 40 (Morra 4-5). Total Fouls_Florida St. 17, Wake Forest 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_688.

