No. 14 West Virginia 74, Missouri 51

MISSOURI (9-10)

D.Smith 0-2 2-2 2, Ma.Smith 1-5 2-2 5, Watson 6-13 2-2 19, Nikko 1-6 1-3 3, Pinson 3-11 0-0 6, Pickett 0-4 2-2 2, Mi.Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Brown 1-1 3-4 6, Jackson 1-4 2-3 4, Okongo 1-1 0-0 2, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Yerkes 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 14-18 51.

WEST VIRGINIA (16-3)

Haley 4-7 6-6 15, Osabuohien 0-3 2-4 2, McBride 7-11 0-0 15, Tshiebwe 5-9 4-6 14, Harler 1-3 0-0 2, Culver 2-10 0-6 4, McCabe 1-3 0-0 3, McNeil 2-5 2-2 6, Matthews 0-1 1-2 1, Sherman 4-8 1-2 9, Routt 0-0 0-0 0, Macke 1-4 0-0 3, Knapper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 16-28 74.

Halftime_West Virginia 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 7-26 (Watson 5-8, Brown 1-1, Ma.Smith 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Pickett 0-1, D.Smith 0-2, Pinson 0-3, Mi.Smith 0-5), West Virginia 4-15 (McBride 1-1, Haley 1-2, McCabe 1-2, Macke 1-3, Harler 0-1, Knapper 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Sherman 0-1, McNeil 0-3). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_Missouri 30 (Brown, Jackson 5), West Virginia 49 (Osabuohien 12). Assists_Missouri 8 (D.Smith, Pinson 2), West Virginia 12 (McCabe 3). Total Fouls_Missouri 21, West Virginia 18.

