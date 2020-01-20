No. 14 West Virginia 97, Texas 59

TEXAS (12-6)

Ramey 2-8 0-0 4, A.Jones 2-4 2-3 7, Febres 4-9 6-6 18, Coleman 6-11 0-0 15, K.Jones 2-5 0-1 4, Hepa 1-4 0-0 3, Baker 0-5 0-1 0, Liddell 1-1 1-1 3, Sims 1-4 1-2 3, Hamm 0-0 2-2 2, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 12-16 59.

WEST VIRGINIA (15-3)

Tshiebwe 4-7 5-8 13, Culver 4-9 5-8 13, Haley 6-10 0-0 12, McCabe 4-7 0-0 10, Matthews 2-3 3-6 8, Osabuohien 4-8 1-1 9, McBride 4-8 0-0 9, Routt 3-4 3-7 9, McNeil 1-3 0-0 2, Sherman 2-4 2-2 7, Harler 1-5 0-0 2, Macke 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 36-70 19-32 97.

Halftime_West Virginia 45-20. 3-Point Goals_Texas 9-29 (Febres 4-7, Coleman 3-6, A.Jones 1-2, Hepa 1-4, Cunningham 0-1, K.Jones 0-2, Ramey 0-3, Baker 0-4), West Virginia 6-14 (McCabe 2-3, Macke 1-1, McBride 1-1, Matthews 1-2, Sherman 1-3, Haley 0-1, Harler 0-1, McNeil 0-2). Fouled Out_Sims. Rebounds_Texas 19 (Ramey, Hepa 3), West Virginia 50 (Tshiebwe 11). Assists_Texas 9 (Coleman 4), West Virginia 16 (Sherman 4). Total Fouls_Texas 25, West Virginia 16. A_12,592 (14,000).

