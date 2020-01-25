No. 15 Kentucky 76, No. 18 Texas Tech 74, OT

KENTUCKY (15-4)

Hagans 2-6 2-2 6, Quickley 7-17 3-4 21, Maxey 2-10 3-3 7, Richards 7-10 11-14 25, Montgomery 1-3 2-2 4, Sestina 3-6 0-0 8, Juzang 2-3 0-0 5, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 21-25 76.

TEXAS TECH (12-7)

Edwards 7-13 2-2 18, Moretti 4-13 6-7 15, Clarke 2-4 4-6 8, Holyfield 2-6 1-2 5, Shannon 4-10 4-4 12, Ramsey 3-9 0-1 6, McCullar 3-5 0-1 6, Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Tchewa 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-64 17-23 74.

Halftime_Kentucky 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 7-15 (Quickley 4-8, Sestina 2-4, Juzang 1-2, Maxey 0-1), Texas Tech 3-19 (Edwards 2-7, Moretti 1-5, Benson 0-1, Holyfield 0-1, McCullar 0-1, Ramsey 0-2, Shannon 0-2). Fouled Out_Sestina, Holyfield. Rebounds_Kentucky 35 (Richards 14), Texas Tech 30 (Holyfield 8). Assists_Kentucky 12 (Hagans 7), Texas Tech 14 (Clarke 5). Total Fouls_Kentucky 23, Texas Tech 17. A_14,763 (15,098).

