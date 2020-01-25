Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 15 Kentucky 76, No. 18 Texas Tech 74, OT

January 25, 2020 8:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

KENTUCKY (15-4)

Hagans 2-6 2-2 6, Quickley 7-17 3-4 21, Maxey 2-10 3-3 7, Richards 7-10 11-14 25, Montgomery 1-3 2-2 4, Sestina 3-6 0-0 8, Juzang 2-3 0-0 5, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 21-25 76.

TEXAS TECH (12-7)

Edwards 7-13 2-2 18, Moretti 4-13 6-7 15, Clarke 2-4 4-6 8, Holyfield 2-6 1-2 5, Shannon 4-10 4-4 12, Ramsey 3-9 0-1 6, McCullar 3-5 0-1 6, Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Tchewa 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-64 17-23 74.

Halftime_Kentucky 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 7-15 (Quickley 4-8, Sestina 2-4, Juzang 1-2, Maxey 0-1), Texas Tech 3-19 (Edwards 2-7, Moretti 1-5, Benson 0-1, Holyfield 0-1, McCullar 0-1, Ramsey 0-2, Shannon 0-2). Fouled Out_Sestina, Holyfield. Rebounds_Kentucky 35 (Richards 14), Texas Tech 30 (Holyfield 8). Assists_Kentucky 12 (Hagans 7), Texas Tech 14 (Clarke 5). Total Fouls_Kentucky 23, Texas Tech 17. A_14,763 (15,098).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site