No. 15 Maryland 82, No. 18 Iowa 72

IOWA (15-6)

Wieskamp 5-14 5-7 17, Fredrick 4-12 1-1 12, C.McCaffery 1-3 0-0 3, Toussaint 2-10 4-4 8, Garza 9-19 1-2 21, Pemsl 2-3 0-0 4, Kriener 2-5 1-1 5, Evelyn 0-2 2-2 2, Till 0-0 0-0 0, Ash 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 14-17 72.

MARYLAND (17-4)

J.Smith 5-9 8-8 18, Cowan 9-15 10-11 31, Ayala 2-5 0-0 6, Morsell 4-6 2-2 10, Wiggins 5-18 2-3 14, Scott 1-3 1-2 3, S.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Lindo 0-0 0-0 0, Tomaic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 23-26 82.

Halftime_Maryland 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 8-24 (Fredrick 3-8, Garza 2-5, Wieskamp 2-5, C.McCaffery 1-2, Ash 0-1, Evelyn 0-1, Kriener 0-1, Toussaint 0-1), Maryland 7-25 (Cowan 3-8, Ayala 2-5, Wiggins 2-9, Scott 0-1, J.Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_C.McCaffery, Toussaint. Rebounds_Iowa 33 (Pemsl 8), Maryland 41 (J.Smith 14). Assists_Iowa 15 (C.McCaffery 5), Maryland 14 (Cowan 6). Total Fouls_Iowa 22, Maryland 18.

