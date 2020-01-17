Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 15 Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55

January 17, 2020 9:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

WISCONSIN (11-7)

King 4-11 2-2 10, Davison 2-8 5-5 9, Reuvers 7-15 2-3 19, Trice 4-9 0-0 9, Pritzl 1-5 0-0 2, Wahl 0-2 0-0 0, Potter 2-7 0-0 4, Anderson 1-1 0-1 2, Ford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 9-11 55.

MICHIGAN ST. (14-4)

Tillman 6-14 3-6 15, Brown 5-5 1-1 13, Winston 3-12 0-0 6, Henry 5-10 2-2 13, Bingham 1-4 0-0 2, Hall 2-4 1-1 5, Watts 4-7 0-0 11, Loyer 1-2 0-0 2, Marble 0-0 0-0 0, Kithier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 7-10 67.

Halftime_Michigan St. 35-20. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 4-19 (Reuvers 3-6, Trice 1-4, Ford 0-1, King 0-1, Potter 0-1, Pritzl 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Davison 0-4), Michigan St. 6-16 (Watts 3-5, Brown 2-2, Henry 1-2, Bingham 0-1, Loyer 0-1, Tillman 0-2, Winston 0-3). Rebounds_Wisconsin 29 (Reuvers 7), Michigan St. 39 (Tillman 9). Assists_Wisconsin 11 (Davison, Trice 4), Michigan St. 20 (Tillman, Winston 4). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 12, Michigan St. 13. A_14,797 (16,280).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending