No. 15 Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55

WISCONSIN (11-7)

King 4-11 2-2 10, Davison 2-8 5-5 9, Reuvers 7-15 2-3 19, Trice 4-9 0-0 9, Pritzl 1-5 0-0 2, Wahl 0-2 0-0 0, Potter 2-7 0-0 4, Anderson 1-1 0-1 2, Ford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 9-11 55.

MICHIGAN ST. (14-4)

Tillman 6-14 3-6 15, Brown 5-5 1-1 13, Winston 3-12 0-0 6, Henry 5-10 2-2 13, Bingham 1-4 0-0 2, Hall 2-4 1-1 5, Watts 4-7 0-0 11, Loyer 1-2 0-0 2, Marble 0-0 0-0 0, Kithier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 7-10 67.

Halftime_Michigan St. 35-20. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 4-19 (Reuvers 3-6, Trice 1-4, Ford 0-1, King 0-1, Potter 0-1, Pritzl 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Davison 0-4), Michigan St. 6-16 (Watts 3-5, Brown 2-2, Henry 1-2, Bingham 0-1, Loyer 0-1, Tillman 0-2, Winston 0-3). Rebounds_Wisconsin 29 (Reuvers 7), Michigan St. 39 (Tillman 9). Assists_Wisconsin 11 (Davison, Trice 4), Michigan St. 20 (Tillman, Winston 4). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 12, Michigan St. 13. A_14,797 (16,280).

