No. 16 Arizona 92, No. 8 UCLA 66

January 31, 2020 11:40 pm
 
UCLA (18-2)

Miller 3-5 2-4 8, Onyenwere 5-14 7-10 17, Chou 3-8 0-0 6, Dean 0-11 2-2 2, Osborne 5-11 3-3 14, Masikewich 0-1 4-6 4, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Horvat 1-2 0-0 2, Jefferson 1-4 0-0 2, Owens 0-0 2-6 2, Owens 2-5 0-0 5, Totals 22-64 20-31 66

ARIZONA (17-3)

McBryde 1-1 0-0 2, Reese 4-9 4-4 13, Thomas 4-5 8-10 20, Carter 3-7 1-2 8, McDonald 10-15 4-5 27, Benonysdottir 0-0 0-0 0, Gul 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Alonso 0-0 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 1-2 0-0 3, Mote 0-3 1-2 1, Nixon 1-2 2-2 4, Pueyo 2-6 3-4 8, Totals 29-53 23-29 92

UCLA 16 16 16 18 66
Arizona 27 20 23 22 92

3-Point Goals_UCLA 2-17 (Onyenwere 0-3, Chou 0-3, Dean 0-3, Osborne 1-3, Masikewich 0-1, Horvat 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Owens 1-2), Arizona 11-24 (Reese 1-2, Thomas 4-4, Carter 1-2, McDonald 3-6, Manumaleuga 1-1, Mote 0-3, Nixon 0-1, Pueyo 1-5). Assists_UCLA 10 (Chou 2), Arizona 14 (Carter 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCLA 37 (Onyenwere 5-12), Arizona 31 (Reese 2-9). Total Fouls_UCLA 23, Arizona 30. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,407.

