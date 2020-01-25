Listen Live Sports

No. 16 Auburn 80, Iowa St. 76

January 25, 2020 2:03 pm
 
IOWA ST. (9-10)

Haliburton 4-7 2-2 12, Bolton 6-19 9-10 23, Young 3-8 4-5 10, Lewis 4-7 4-6 12, Griffin 3-6 0-0 7, Nixon 3-9 0-0 8, Conditt 1-3 0-0 2, Jacobson 1-6 0-0 2, Grill 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 19-23 76.

AUBURN (17-2)

Purifoy 4-10 0-0 11, McCormick 4-9 2-5 11, Okoro 7-11 4-8 19, Doughty 5-13 7-8 18, Wiley 2-4 3-3 7, McLemore 3-5 0-0 9, Cambridge 0-2 0-0 0, Flanigan 1-3 0-0 2, Jam.Johnson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-60 16-24 80.

Halftime_Auburn 42-31. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 7-27 (Haliburton 2-5, Nixon 2-6, Bolton 2-7, Griffin 1-3, Jacobson 0-1, Lewis 0-2, Grill 0-3), Auburn 10-28 (McLemore 3-5, Purifoy 3-7, Jam.Johnson 1-2, McCormick 1-3, Okoro 1-3, Doughty 1-6, Cambridge 0-2). Rebounds_Iowa St. 41 (Young 9), Auburn 36 (Wiley 9). Assists_Iowa St. 9 (Haliburton, Grill 3), Auburn 13 (Doughty 5). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 17, Auburn 18. A_9,121 (9,121).

