No. 16 Auburn 80, South Carolina 67

January 22, 2020 9:01 pm
 
SOUTH CAROLINA (10-8)

Lawson 4-8 2-2 11, Kotsar 3-8 0-0 6, Minaya 6-12 0-0 14, Couisnard 7-14 1-5 16, Bolden 4-12 0-0 10, McCreary 2-2 0-0 4, Moss 1-3 0-0 2, Leveque 2-2 0-2 4, Frink 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 3-9 67.

AUBURN (16-2)

Okoro 3-7 2-2 8, Doughty 3-10 4-4 11, McCormick 5-12 2-3 13, Purifoy 0-4 4-4 4, Cambridge 10-14 0-2 26, McLemore 1-2 2-2 4, Wiley 1-4 4-4 6, Johnson 2-3 0-0 6, Flanigan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 18-21 80.

Halftime_Auburn 39-31. 3-Point Goals_South Carolina 6-21 (Bolden 2-5, Minaya 2-7, Lawson 1-3, Couisnard 1-5, Moss 0-1), Auburn 10-28 (Cambridge 6-9, Johnson 2-3, McCormick 1-4, Doughty 1-5, Flanigan 0-1, McLemore 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Purifoy 0-4). Rebounds_South Carolina 31 (Kotsar 8), Auburn 36 (Wiley 8). Assists_South Carolina 16 (Kotsar 5), Auburn 17 (Okoro 7). Total Fouls_South Carolina 17, Auburn 16.

