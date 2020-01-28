Listen Live Sports

No. 16 Butler 69, Georgetown 64

January 28, 2020 11:19 pm
 
BUTLER (17-4)

McDermott 9-12 0-2 25, Baldwin 4-12 5-5 13, Baddley 2-4 2-2 6, Nze 4-7 0-0 8, Tucker 2-7 0-0 6, Golden 3-6 1-1 7, Battle 0-4 0-0 0, Smits 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 26-55 8-11 69.

GEORGETOWN (12-9)

Mosely 4-9 2-2 11, Allen 2-6 4-4 9, McClung 4-16 3-4 12, Yurtseven 4-14 6-8 14, Blair 3-4 0-0 8, Pickett 0-7 0-0 0, Wahab 4-7 2-2 10, Muresan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 17-20 64.

Halftime_Georgetown 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Butler 9-23 (McDermott 7-10, Tucker 2-4, Baddley 0-2, Baldwin 0-2, Golden 0-2, Battle 0-3), Georgetown 5-14 (Blair 2-3, Allen 1-1, Mosely 1-3, McClung 1-5, Pickett 0-2). Rebounds_Butler 35 (McDermott 8), Georgetown 33 (Yurtseven 13). Assists_Butler 15 (Baldwin 6), Georgetown 14 (Allen 7). Total Fouls_Butler 18, Georgetown 16. A_5,329 (20,356).

