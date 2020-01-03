Listen Live Sports

NO. 16 DEPAUL 82, PROVIDENCE 67

January 3, 2020 9:42 pm
 
DEPAUL (12-2)

Stonewall 6-14 1-1 14, Campbell 1-4 2-2 5, Church 2-9 4-4 8, Held 4-11 0-0 9, Morris 8-13 3-3 21, Dallmann 1-1 0-0 3, Jean 0-1 0-0 0, Purcell 0-0 0-0 0, Bekelja 9-16 0-0 20, Daninger 0-0 0-0 0, Rimmer 0-0 0-0 0, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-69 10-10 80.

PROVIDENCE (9-6)

Baskerville 8-14 4-6 20, Orlando 1-2 0-0 2, Spiwak 0-5 0-0 0, Webb 3-6 0-0 8, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Cooper 4-5 0-0 8, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Geary 4-9 0-0 8, Widmeyer 3-4 0-0 9, Bristow 1-1 0-1 2, Scott 3-7 1-1 8, Totals 28-60 5-8 67.

DePaul 17 22 21 —82
Providence 12 14 22 —67

3-Point Goals_DePaul 8-27 (Stonewall 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Church 0-5, Held 1-4, Morris 2-6, Dallmann 1-1, Bekelja 2-6), Providence 6-22 (Spiwak 0-4, Webb 2-5, Williams 0-2, Geary 0-3, Widmeyer 3-4, Scott 1-4). Assists_DePaul 12 (Church 4), Providence 16 (Geary 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_DePaul 34 (Campbell 6), Providence 35 (Baskerville 7). Total Fouls_DePaul 19, Providence 14. Technical Fouls_None.A_632.

