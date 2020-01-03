Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NO. 16 DEPAUL 82, PROVIDENCE 67

January 3, 2020 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
      
FG FT Reb
DEPAUL (12-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stonewall 36 6-14 1-1 0-5 1 2 14
Campbell 36 1-4 2-2 2-6 3 2 5
Church 33 2-9 4-4 1-6 4 4 8
Held 24 4-11 0-0 2-5 2 4 9
Morris 24 8-13 3-3 1-2 1 4 21
Dallmann 10 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 3
Jean 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Purcell 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Bekelja 24 9-16 0-0 3-4 1 1 20
Daninger 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Rimmer 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Warren 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-69 10-10 12-34 12 19 80

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 8-27, (Morris 2-6, Bekelja 2-6, Stonewall 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Held 1-4, Dallmann 1-1, Church 0-5)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Campbell 1, Church 1, Dallmann 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Stonewall 5, Campbell 2, Bekelja 2, Church 1, Morris 1, Dallmann 1, Purcell 1)

Advertisement

Steals: 10 (Campbell 4, Stonewall 2, Bekelja 2, Morris 1, Purcell 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PROVIDENCE (9-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baskerville 19 8-14 4-6 4-7 0 4 20
Orlando 17 1-2 0-0 2-4 2 1 2
Spiwak 15 0-5 0-0 0-1 3 1 0
Webb 30 3-6 0-0 0-2 1 0 8
Williams 26 1-7 0-0 0-2 2 1 2
Cooper 19 4-5 0-0 1-3 1 0 8
Franklin 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Geary 26 4-9 0-0 1-6 4 2 8
Widmeyer 10 3-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 9
Bristow 4 1-1 0-1 0-1 1 1 2
Scott 27 3-7 1-1 1-5 2 2 8
Totals 200 28-60 5-8 10-35 16 14 67

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 6-22, (Widmeyer 3-4, Webb 2-5, Scott 1-4, Spiwak 0-4, Williams 0-2, Geary 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Geary 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Baskerville 5, Scott 5, Spiwak 2, Williams 2, Geary 2, Widmeyer 2, Cooper 1, Franklin 1, Bristow 1)

Steals: 5 (Webb 1, Williams 1, Geary 1, Widmeyer 1, Scott 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

DePaul 17 22 21 —82
Providence 12 14 22 —67

A_632.

Officials_Karen Preato, Bruce Morris, Ed Sidlasky.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time