NO. 16 DEPAUL 82, PROVIDENCE 67

|
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL (12-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stonewall
|36
|6-14
|1-1
|0-5
|1
|2
|14
|Campbell
|36
|1-4
|2-2
|2-6
|3
|2
|5
|Church
|33
|2-9
|4-4
|1-6
|4
|4
|8
|Held
|24
|4-11
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|4
|9
|Morris
|24
|8-13
|3-3
|1-2
|1
|4
|21
|Dallmann
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Jean
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Purcell
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bekelja
|24
|9-16
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|1
|20
|Daninger
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Rimmer
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-69
|10-10
|12-34
|12
|19
|80
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 8-27, (Morris 2-6, Bekelja 2-6, Stonewall 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Held 1-4, Dallmann 1-1, Church 0-5)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Campbell 1, Church 1, Dallmann 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Stonewall 5, Campbell 2, Bekelja 2, Church 1, Morris 1, Dallmann 1, Purcell 1)
Steals: 10 (Campbell 4, Stonewall 2, Bekelja 2, Morris 1, Purcell 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PROVIDENCE (9-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Baskerville
|19
|8-14
|4-6
|4-7
|0
|4
|20
|Orlando
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|1
|2
|Spiwak
|15
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|0
|Webb
|30
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|8
|Williams
|26
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Cooper
|19
|4-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|8
|Franklin
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Geary
|26
|4-9
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|2
|8
|Widmeyer
|10
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|9
|Bristow
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Scott
|27
|3-7
|1-1
|1-5
|2
|2
|8
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|5-8
|10-35
|16
|14
|67
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 6-22, (Widmeyer 3-4, Webb 2-5, Scott 1-4, Spiwak 0-4, Williams 0-2, Geary 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Geary 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Baskerville 5, Scott 5, Spiwak 2, Williams 2, Geary 2, Widmeyer 2, Cooper 1, Franklin 1, Bristow 1)
Steals: 5 (Webb 1, Williams 1, Geary 1, Widmeyer 1, Scott 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|DePaul
|17
|22
|21
|—82
|Providence
|12
|14
|22
|—67
A_632.
Officials_Karen Preato, Bruce Morris, Ed Sidlasky.
