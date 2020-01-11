Listen Live Sports

No. 16 Villanova 80, Georgetown 66

January 11, 2020 2:01 pm
 
GEORGETOWN (11-6)

Mosely 1-1 2-3 4, Allen 4-7 0-0 10, McClung 3-15 2-4 8, Pickett 4-12 2-3 12, Blair 3-8 2-2 9, Yurtseven 5-9 0-0 10, Wahab 6-7 1-1 13. Totals 26-59 9-13 66.

VILLANOVA (12-3)

Bey 10-15 5-7 33, Gillespie 3-7 3-3 11, Robinson-Earl 6-11 2-2 14, Samuels 3-5 1-1 9, Moore 1-7 0-0 3, Swider 2-10 0-0 6, Slater 2-2 0-0 4, Cosby-Roundtree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 11-13 80.

Halftime_Villanova 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 5-16 (Allen 2-2, Pickett 2-6, Blair 1-4, McClung 0-4), Villanova 15-29 (Bey 8-10, Gillespie 2-3, Samuels 2-4, Swider 2-7, Moore 1-4, Robinson-Earl 0-1). Fouled Out_Swider. Rebounds_Georgetown 27 (Yurtseven 7), Villanova 30 (Robinson-Earl 7). Assists_Georgetown 15 (Allen 6), Villanova 20 (Gillespie, Samuels, Moore 5). Total Fouls_Georgetown 13, Villanova 15. A_15,041 (20,478).

