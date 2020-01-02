No. 16 WVU, No. 3 Kansas start Big 12 play

No. 16 West Virginia (11-1, 0-0) vs. No. 3 Kansas (10-2, 0-0)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 West Virginia and No. 3 Kansas meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, West Virginia finished with four wins and 14 losses, while Kansas won 12 games and lost six.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Devon Dotson is averaging 18.8 points, four rebounds and 4.6 assists to lead the way for the Jayhawks. Udoka Azubuike has paired with Dotson and is putting up 13 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Mountaineers are led by Derek Culver, who is averaging 11 points and 9.4 rebounds.DOMINANT DEVON: Dotson has connected on 30 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Kansas has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 87.7 points while giving up 60.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jayhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mountaineers. Kansas has an assist on 47 of 89 field goals (52.8 percent) across its past three matchups while West Virginia has assists on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: West Virginia has held opposing teams to 35.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the seventh-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their four-game winning streak, the Mountaineers have held opposing shooters to 34.7 percent.

