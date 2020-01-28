No. 17 Auburn 83, Mississippi 82, 2OT

AUBURN (18-2)

Doughty 4-15 8-13 17, McCormick 4-10 4-6 12, Okoro 4-9 5-6 14, Purifoy 5-10 1-1 13, McLemore 6-12 2-2 19, Wiley 1-2 6-8 8, Flanigan 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Cambridge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 26-36 83.

MISSISSIPPI (10-10)

Hinson 6-15 1-1 16, Shuler 6-10 13-18 26, Buffen 4-10 2-2 10, Sy 5-10 3-4 13, Tyree 2-8 3-5 8, B.Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Crowley 2-2 0-0 5, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 24-32 82.

Halftime_Mississippi 37-20. 3-Point Goals_Auburn 9-30 (McLemore 5-10, Purifoy 2-6, Okoro 1-2, Doughty 1-7, Cambridge 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McCormick 0-2), Mississippi 6-20 (Hinson 3-8, Crowley 1-1, Shuler 1-3, Tyree 1-3, Buffen 0-1, B.Williams 0-1, Sy 0-3). Fouled Out_McLemore, Sy, Tyree. Rebounds_Auburn 42 (Okoro, Wiley 9), Mississippi 27 (Sy 7). Assists_Auburn 11 (Doughty, Okoro 3), Mississippi 14 (Shuler 5). Total Fouls_Auburn 24, Mississippi 25. A_8,125 (9,500).

