Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 17 Auburn 83, Mississippi 82, 2OT

January 28, 2020 11:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

AUBURN (18-2)

Doughty 4-15 8-13 17, McCormick 4-10 4-6 12, Okoro 4-9 5-6 14, Purifoy 5-10 1-1 13, McLemore 6-12 2-2 19, Wiley 1-2 6-8 8, Flanigan 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Cambridge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 26-36 83.

MISSISSIPPI (10-10)

Hinson 6-15 1-1 16, Shuler 6-10 13-18 26, Buffen 4-10 2-2 10, Sy 5-10 3-4 13, Tyree 2-8 3-5 8, B.Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Crowley 2-2 0-0 5, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 24-32 82.

Halftime_Mississippi 37-20. 3-Point Goals_Auburn 9-30 (McLemore 5-10, Purifoy 2-6, Okoro 1-2, Doughty 1-7, Cambridge 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McCormick 0-2), Mississippi 6-20 (Hinson 3-8, Crowley 1-1, Shuler 1-3, Tyree 1-3, Buffen 0-1, B.Williams 0-1, Sy 0-3). Fouled Out_McLemore, Sy, Tyree. Rebounds_Auburn 42 (Okoro, Wiley 9), Mississippi 27 (Sy 7). Assists_Auburn 11 (Doughty, Okoro 3), Mississippi 14 (Shuler 5). Total Fouls_Auburn 24, Mississippi 25. A_8,125 (9,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU