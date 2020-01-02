Listen Live Sports

No. 17 Gonzaga women defeat BYU 55-43 for 11th straight win

January 2, 2020 11:03 pm
 
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Katie Campbell had 11 points and Kayleigh Truong had 10 off the bench and No. 17 Gonzaga ran its winning streak to 11 with a 55-43 win over BYU on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs won by responding to a poor start to the second half with a 10-0 run to close the third quarter. Campbell started it with a 3-pointer and Jessi Loera added another 3 before Jill Townsend’s layup made it 44-33.

Townsend opened the fourth quarter with another basket and Truong and Campbell had 3-pointers down the stretch to protect the lead.

Gonzaga (13-1, 2-0 West Coast Conference) made 8 of 13 3-pointers (61.5%) but were only 14 of 42 (33%) inside the arc.

Babalu Ugwu led the Cougars (7-6, 2-1), who handed Gonzaga three of their five losses last year, with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Kaylynne Truong hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half for a 31-18 lead at the half. BYU opened the second half with a 15-2 run to close it to 34-33 before the Zags put together the game-changing run.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

