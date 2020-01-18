No. 17 Maryland 57, Purdue 50

PURDUE (10-8)

Stefanovic 1-8 5-5 7, Eastern 6-11 2-2 14, Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, Hunter 4-7 0-0 10, Williams 4-10 0-0 8, Haarms 2-4 0-0 4, Proctor 0-4 0-0 0, Boudreaux 1-3 0-0 2, Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 7-7 50.

MARYLAND (14-4)

J.Smith 8-13 0-0 18, Cowan 1-8 3-4 5, Ayala 2-6 0-0 5, Morsell 1-6 2-4 4, Wiggins 4-9 2-2 12, Scott 5-8 1-1 13, Lindo 0-0 0-0 0, S.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Marial 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 8-11 57.

Halftime_Maryland 36-20. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 3-17 (Hunter 2-5, Thompson 1-4, Proctor 0-1, Wheeler 0-2, Stefanovic 0-5), Maryland 7-24 (Scott 2-4, J.Smith 2-5, Wiggins 2-6, Ayala 1-4, Morsell 0-1, Cowan 0-4). Rebounds_Purdue 32 (Stefanovic 8), Maryland 32 (J.Smith 10). Assists_Purdue 7 (Stefanovic 3), Maryland 14 (Cowan 7). Total Fouls_Purdue 12, Maryland 12. A_16,099 (17,950).

