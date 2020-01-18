Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 17 Maryland 57, Purdue 50

January 18, 2020 4:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

PURDUE (10-8)

Stefanovic 1-8 5-5 7, Eastern 6-11 2-2 14, Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, Hunter 4-7 0-0 10, Williams 4-10 0-0 8, Haarms 2-4 0-0 4, Proctor 0-4 0-0 0, Boudreaux 1-3 0-0 2, Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 7-7 50.

MARYLAND (14-4)

J.Smith 8-13 0-0 18, Cowan 1-8 3-4 5, Ayala 2-6 0-0 5, Morsell 1-6 2-4 4, Wiggins 4-9 2-2 12, Scott 5-8 1-1 13, Lindo 0-0 0-0 0, S.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Marial 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 8-11 57.

Halftime_Maryland 36-20. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 3-17 (Hunter 2-5, Thompson 1-4, Proctor 0-1, Wheeler 0-2, Stefanovic 0-5), Maryland 7-24 (Scott 2-4, J.Smith 2-5, Wiggins 2-6, Ayala 1-4, Morsell 0-1, Cowan 0-4). Rebounds_Purdue 32 (Stefanovic 8), Maryland 32 (J.Smith 10). Assists_Purdue 7 (Stefanovic 3), Maryland 14 (Cowan 7). Total Fouls_Purdue 12, Maryland 12. A_16,099 (17,950).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending