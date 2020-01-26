Listen Live Sports

No. 17 Maryland 77, Indiana 76

January 26, 2020 3:09 pm
 
MARYLAND (16-4)

Cowan 6-15 4-7 18, Ja.Smith 10-14 5-7 29, Ayala 2-5 0-2 5, Wiggins 3-7 0-0 8, Morsell 4-7 1-1 10, Scott 1-5 0-0 3, S.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Lindo 1-1 1-1 4, Tomaic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 11-18 77.

INDIANA (15-5)

Ju.Smith 3-10 0-0 6, Hunter 4-7 1-2 12, Phinisee 4-6 0-1 10, Green 5-10 4-4 16, Brunk 3-7 0-0 6, Durham 1-2 1-2 4, Jackson-Davis 6-10 1-1 13, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Franklin 2-3 0-0 5, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 7-10 76.

Halftime_Maryland 45-36. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 12-29 (Ja.Smith 4-6, Wiggins 2-5, Cowan 2-7, Lindo 1-1, Morsell 1-1, Ayala 1-2, Scott 1-5, S.Smith 0-2), Indiana 9-19 (Hunter 3-6, Phinisee 2-2, Green 2-6, Durham 1-2, Franklin 1-2, Ju.Smith 0-1). Rebounds_Maryland 28 (Ja.Smith 11), Indiana 32 (Ju.Smith, Jackson-Davis 8). Assists_Maryland 14 (Ayala 6), Indiana 22 (Phinisee 7). Total Fouls_Maryland 15, Indiana 17. A_17,222 (17,222).

