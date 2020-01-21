Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 17 Maryland 77, Northwestern 66

January 21, 2020 9:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

MARYLAND (15-4)

Cowan 2-10 7-8 12, J.Smith 7-13 9-9 25, Wiggins 5-12 2-2 17, Ayala 1-6 2-2 5, Morsell 0-5 5-6 5, S.Smith 2-5 0-0 6, Scott 1-2 0-0 3, Lindo 1-1 0-0 3, Tomaic 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-54 26-29 77.

NORTHWESTERN (6-12)

Spencer 6-12 5-6 17, Turner 3-5 0-0 8, Kopp 4-9 5-5 16, Young 3-4 1-2 7, Nance 5-8 0-0 11, Buie 1-7 0-0 3, Beran 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-48 11-13 66.

Halftime_Northwestern 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 13-33 (Wiggins 5-9, S.Smith 2-4, J.Smith 2-5, Lindo 1-1, Scott 1-2, Ayala 1-5, Cowan 1-6, Morsell 0-1), Northwestern 7-16 (Kopp 3-6, Turner 2-3, Nance 1-1, Buie 1-3, Spencer 0-3). Rebounds_Maryland 25 (J.Smith 11), Northwestern 27 (Spencer 9). Assists_Maryland 16 (Cowan 6), Northwestern 15 (Turner 4). Total Fouls_Maryland 15, Northwestern 22. A_5,236 (8,117).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate