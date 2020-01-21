No. 17 Maryland 77, Northwestern 66

MARYLAND (15-4)

Cowan 2-10 7-8 12, J.Smith 7-13 9-9 25, Wiggins 5-12 2-2 17, Ayala 1-6 2-2 5, Morsell 0-5 5-6 5, S.Smith 2-5 0-0 6, Scott 1-2 0-0 3, Lindo 1-1 0-0 3, Tomaic 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-54 26-29 77.

NORTHWESTERN (6-12)

Spencer 6-12 5-6 17, Turner 3-5 0-0 8, Kopp 4-9 5-5 16, Young 3-4 1-2 7, Nance 5-8 0-0 11, Buie 1-7 0-0 3, Beran 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-48 11-13 66.

Halftime_Northwestern 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 13-33 (Wiggins 5-9, S.Smith 2-4, J.Smith 2-5, Lindo 1-1, Scott 1-2, Ayala 1-5, Cowan 1-6, Morsell 0-1), Northwestern 7-16 (Kopp 3-6, Turner 2-3, Nance 1-1, Buie 1-3, Spencer 0-3). Rebounds_Maryland 25 (J.Smith 11), Northwestern 27 (Spencer 9). Assists_Maryland 16 (Cowan 6), Northwestern 15 (Turner 4). Total Fouls_Maryland 15, Northwestern 22. A_5,236 (8,117).

