No. 17 Maryland 85, Ohio St. 65

January 30, 2020 9:23 pm
 
MARYLAND (17-4)

Austin 6-12 3-8 15, Jones 5-7 0-0 10, Charles 8-12 3-7 19, Mikesell 4-11 5-6 15, Watson 4-7 1-2 9, Masonius 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 6-8 0-0 13, Owusu 0-1 2-2 2, Vujacic 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-61 14-25 85

OHIO ST. (11-9)

Juhasz 5-10 2-3 14, Patty 3-9 1-2 7, Greene 0-4 4-6 4, Miller 5-11 3-5 15, Sheldon 3-6 2-2 9, Mikulasikova 0-1 0-0 0, Wone Aranaz 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 3-11 0-0 6, Crooms 3-8 0-2 6, Satterfield 0-4 4-4 4, Totals 22-65 16-24 65

Maryland 23 22 14 26 85
Ohio St. 8 15 23 19 65

3-Point Goals_Maryland 3-13 (Mikesell 2-7, Watson 0-3, Miller 1-3), Ohio St. 5-19 (Juhasz 2-3, Patty 0-2, Miller 2-5, Sheldon 1-3, Wone Aranaz 0-1, Bell 0-4, Crooms 0-1). Assists_Maryland 13 (Watson 7), Ohio St. 5 (Greene 2). Fouled Out_Ohio St. Bell. Rebounds_Maryland 41 (Jones 4-8), Ohio St. 39 (Juhasz 5-9). Total Fouls_Maryland 19, Ohio St. 21. Technical Fouls_Maryland Austin 1, Ohio St. Bell 1. A_5,380.

