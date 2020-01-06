Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
No. 17 Maryland women beat Ohio State 72-62

January 6, 2020 9:46 pm
 
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaila Charles had 28 points, seven rebounds and four steals to help No. 17 Maryland beat Ohio State 72-62 on Monday night.

Charles scored eight points during a game-changing 13-0 run midway through the fourth quarter for the first double-digit lead of the game with 3:52 left.

Blair Watson and Ashley Owusu each added eight points for Maryland (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten). Charles was 13 of 19 from the field, and Maryland forced 25 turnovers, with 15 coming in the second half.

Each team shot over 50% from the field in the first half, but Ohio State pulled ahead, 42-35, at the break by making 6 of 13 3-pointers. Jacy Sheldon led Ohio State with 10 points and Charles had 10 points.

Dorka Juhasz and Sheldon each scored 12 points for Ohio State (8-6, 1-2). Juhasz also grabbed eight rebounds and Braxtin Miller scored 11 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

