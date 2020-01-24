Listen Live Sports

No. 18 Arizona 59, No. 16 Arizona St. 53

January 24, 2020 11:41 pm
 
ARIZONA ST. (15-5)

Tapley 2-9 4-4 8, Van Hyfte 1-4 0-1 2, Richardson 0-5 0-0 0, Russell 2-4 2-2 6, Ryan 10-21 1-2 25, Ruden 1-3 0-0 3, Walker 4-6 1-2 9, Bejedi 0-0 0-0 0, Hanson 0-2 0-0 0, Mbulito 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 20-55 8-11 53

ARIZONA (16-3)

McBryde 2-4 0-0 6, Reese 1-8 3-4 5, Thomas 3-8 5-8 13, Carter 4-8 0-0 11, McDonald 6-16 10-15 24, Gul 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Alonso 0-1 0-0 0, Pueyo 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 16-48 18-27 59

Arizona St. 10 13 10 20 53
Arizona 10 10 19 20 59

3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 5-16 (Tapley 0-1, Richardson 0-2, Ryan 4-9, Ruden 1-3, Hanson 0-1), Arizona 9-23 (McBryde 2-3, Reese 0-1, Thomas 2-6, Carter 3-4, McDonald 2-6, Alonso 0-1, Pueyo 0-2). Assists_Arizona St. 10 (Russell 4), Arizona 8 (McDonald 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona St. 35 (Walker 5-10), Arizona 38 (McDonald 4-11). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 18, Arizona 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_10,160.

