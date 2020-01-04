Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
NO. 18 ARIZONA 65, SOUTHERN CAL 57

January 4, 2020 1:04 am
 
ARIZONA (13-0)

Reese 6-11 5-5 17, Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, Smith 3-7 2-2 8, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, McDonald 8-19 7-8 24, Alonso 0-1 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 0-1 0-0 0, Pueyo 3-5 2-2 11, Totals 22-51 16-17 65.

SOUTHERN CAL (8-5)

Overbeck 0-4 0-0 0, Pili 3-8 1-1 7, Caldwell 0-5 0-0 0, Jeune 7-11 1-2 17, Rogers 5-19 2-2 14, Jackson 7-9 2-2 16, Miura 1-2 0-0 3, White 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 6-7 57.

Arizona 16 17 19 13 —65
Southern Cal 17 15 13 12 —57

3-Point Goals_Arizona 5-16 (Reese 0-2, Thomas 1-3, Carter 0-1, McDonald 1-3, Alonso 0-1, Manumaleuga 0-1, Pueyo 3-5), Southern Cal 5-15 (Pili 0-1, Jeune 2-5, Rogers 2-7, Miura 1-2). Assists_Arizona 11 (McDonald 3), Southern Cal 14 (Caldwell 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona 35 (Smith 12), Southern Cal 30 (Rogers 8). Total Fouls_Arizona 13, Southern Cal 14. Technical Fouls_None.A_509.

