No. 18 Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62

January 27, 2020 10:46 pm
 
WISCONSIN (12-9)

Trice 5-10 3-4 16, Davison 2-8 0-0 6, Pritzl 3-8 0-0 8, Reuvers 6-15 1-3 13, Wahl 2-6 0-1 4, Ford 2-8 1-2 6, Potter 3-7 1-1 7, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-64 6-11 62.

IOWA (15-5)

Garza 6-17 9-13 21, Fredrick 5-10 5-6 17, Wieskamp 4-12 3-4 12, C.McCaffery 0-4 3-4 3, Toussaint 4-8 3-3 11, Kriener 1-6 2-2 4, Evelyn 0-2 0-0 0, Pemsl 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 25-32 68.

Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 8-28 (Trice 3-6, Pritzl 2-6, Davison 2-7, Ford 1-3, Potter 0-2, Reuvers 0-2, Wahl 0-2), Iowa 3-20 (Fredrick 2-5, Wieskamp 1-5, Evelyn 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Garza 0-2, Kriener 0-2, C.McCaffery 0-4). Fouled Out_Davison. Rebounds_Wisconsin 38 (Trice 9), Iowa 42 (Garza 18). Assists_Wisconsin 12 (Trice 6), Iowa 10 (Toussaint 4). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 28, Iowa 15. A_12,566 (15,500).

