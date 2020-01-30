No. 18 Iowa 77, Penn St. 66

IOWA (18-3)

Ollinger 3-7 1-2 7, Warnock 6-10 2-4 16, Doyle 7-13 8-9 23, Meyer 4-12 5-6 14, Sevillian 4-9 4-6 15, Cook 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Taiwo 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 25-60 20-27 77

PENN ST. (7-14)

Ebo 0-3 0-2 0, Frazier 3-3 2-2 9, Hagans 3-9 1-3 7, Marisa 3-10 3-3 10, McDaniel 7-19 4-6 19, Camden 3-8 0-0 7, Smith 2-5 2-2 6, Wallace 3-4 0-0 6, Bembry 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 25-64 12-18 66

Iowa 15 26 25 11 — 77 Penn St. 13 12 21 20 — 66

3-Point Goals_Iowa 7-23 (Warnock 2-3, Doyle 1-3, Meyer 1-6, Sevillian 3-8, Marshall 0-2, Taiwo 0-1), Penn St. 4-13 (Frazier 1-1, Hagans 0-2, Marisa 1-2, McDaniel 1-3, Camden 1-5). Assists_Iowa 18 (Doyle 8), Penn St. 8 (Marisa 3). Fouled Out_Penn St. Frazier, Hagans. Rebounds_Iowa 34 (Ollinger 2-9), Penn St. 44 (Smith 3-7). Total Fouls_Iowa 17, Penn St. 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,657.

