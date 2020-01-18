No. 18 Seton Hall 82, St. John’s 79

SETON HALL (14-4)

Powell 11-20 4-5 29, Gill 5-13 4-6 14, McKnight 6-8 7-8 20, Cale 4-10 2-2 12, Rhoden 0-3 2-2 2, Samuel 0-4 2-2 2, Nelson 1-3 1-2 3, Obiagu 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 22-27 82.

ST. JOHN’S (12-7)

Dunn 4-13 0-0 8, Rutherford 0-5 4-4 4, Figueroa 7-13 0-0 16, Heron 6-13 4-4 18, Roberts 8-11 0-5 16, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Earlington 4-9 1-2 9, Champagnie 1-4 0-0 2, Caraher 0-1 0-0 0, Steere 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-75 9-15 79.

Halftime_St. John’s 43-30. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 6-14 (Powell 3-5, Cale 2-5, McKnight 1-1, Rhoden 0-1, Samuel 0-2), St. John’s 4-14 (Figueroa 2-4, Heron 2-4, Caraher 0-1, Williams 0-1, Dunn 0-2, Earlington 0-2). Fouled Out_Figueroa. Rebounds_Seton Hall 42 (Gill 13), St. John’s 30 (Roberts 8). Assists_Seton Hall 11 (McKnight 5), St. John’s 20 (Rutherford 6). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 18, St. John’s 22. A_10,428 (19,812).

