No. 19 Arizona St. 76, Southern Cal 75, 3OT

January 31, 2020 5:43 pm
 
SOUTHERN CAL (11-9)

Overbeck 3-5 2-2 8, Pili 7-13 3-4 18, Caldwell 2-7 0-0 4, Jeune 5-15 2-2 13, Rogers 10-25 6-7 30, Jackson 1-5 0-0 2, Miura 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 28-73 13-15 75

ARIZONA ST. (16-5)

Tapley 3-9 0-0 6, Van Hyfte 2-3 3-4 7, Richardson 9-21 3-4 24, Russell 4-5 2-4 10, Ryan 5-12 1-2 11, Ruden 1-9 0-0 2, Walker 2-7 2-2 6, Bejedi 3-4 0-0 7, Hanson 0-2 0-0 0, Mbulito 1-4 1-2 3, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-76 12-18 76

Southern Cal 9 11 16 15 9 9 6 75
Arizona St. 13 15 12 11 9 9 7 76

3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 6-22 (Pili 1-3, Caldwell 0-2, Jeune 1-6, Rogers 4-8, Miura 0-2, White 0-1), Arizona St. 4-16 (Richardson 3-7, Ryan 0-1, Ruden 0-4, Bejedi 1-1, Hanson 0-2, Mbulito 0-1). Assists_Southern Cal 10 (Caldwell 4), Arizona St. 21 (Richardson 5). Fouled Out_Southern Cal Caldwell, Jeune. Rebounds_Southern Cal 42 (Overbeck 3-8), Arizona St. 53 (Van Hyfte 5-7). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 21, Arizona St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,111.

