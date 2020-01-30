No. 19 Illinois 59, Minnesota 51

MINNESOTA (11-10)

Oturu 7-13 6-7 20, Carr 3-12 0-0 7, Kalscheur 2-11 1-2 6, T.Williams 2-9 1-1 5, Demir 3-7 2-2 8, Ihnen 1-5 0-0 3, Hurt 1-2 0-0 2, Greenlee 0-1 0-0 0, Omersa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 10-12 51.

ILLINOIS (16-5)

Dosunmu 4-12 4-6 13, Bezhanishvili 2-7 2-2 6, Frazier 4-13 0-0 10, Cockburn 5-11 3-3 13, D.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Feliz 6-11 5-5 17, Nichols 0-5 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Underwood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 14-16 59.

Halftime_Illinois 24-20. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 3-19 (Carr 1-2, Ihnen 1-4, Kalscheur 1-5, Demir 0-3, T.Williams 0-5), Illinois 3-15 (Frazier 2-7, Dosunmu 1-1, Bezhanishvili 0-1, Jones 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Feliz 0-2, Nichols 0-2). Fouled Out_Kalscheur. Rebounds_Minnesota 32 (Carr 9), Illinois 41 (Cockburn 10). Assists_Minnesota 4 (Carr 2), Illinois 10 (Bezhanishvili 4). Total Fouls_Minnesota 16, Illinois 17. A_15,544 (15,500).

