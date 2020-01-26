Listen Live Sports

No. 19 Iowa 74, Michigan St. 57

January 26, 2020 7:22 pm
 
MICHIGAN ST. (11-9)

Belles 1-6 0-2 2, Hollie 4-8 1-2 9, Clouden 3-10 3-4 10, Joiner 2-9 0-0 5, McCutcheon 5-10 1-2 12, Cook 3-5 0-0 6, Parks 3-6 0-0 6, Ayrault 1-6 0-0 2, Ozment 2-5 0-0 5, Winston 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-65 5-10 57

IOWA (17-3)

Ollinger 4-6 2-6 10, Czinano 2-4 0-0 4, Doyle 7-21 6-7 20, Meyer 4-6 4-4 13, Sevillian 0-4 3-4 3, Marshall 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 0-1 0-0 0, Warnock 8-11 4-5 22, Totals 26-55 19-26 74

Michigan St. 13 18 17 9 57
Iowa 14 19 13 28 74

3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 4-21 (Hollie 0-1, Clouden 1-3, Joiner 1-5, McCutcheon 1-5, Cook 0-1, Ayrault 0-2, Ozment 1-4), Iowa 3-13 (Doyle 0-5, Meyer 1-3, Sevillian 0-2, Warnock 2-3). Assists_Michigan St. 11 (McCutcheon 5), Iowa 14 (Doyle 5). Fouled Out_Michigan St. Belles, Hollie. Rebounds_Michigan St. 37 (Belles 3-7), Iowa 39 (Warnock 3-10). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 25, Iowa 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_13,420.

