No. 19 Iowa 77, Ohio St. 68

January 23, 2020 10:37 pm
 
OHIO ST. (11-8)

Juhasz 7-15 5-6 22, Patty 0-4 0-0 0, Greene 3-6 0-0 7, Miller 0-5 0-2 0, Sheldon 4-10 4-4 13, Mikulasikova 0-7 0-0 0, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 4-10 0-0 10, Crooms 7-13 1-2 16, Satterfield 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-71 10-14 68

IOWA (16-3)

Ollinger 3-4 2-2 8, Czinano 6-11 0-1 12, Doyle 8-12 9-9 26, Meyer 5-13 6-7 19, Sevillian 1-7 0-0 3, Marshall 2-3 0-0 5, Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0, Warnock 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 26-54 19-21 77

Ohio St. 23 16 13 16 68
Iowa 21 14 18 24 77

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 8-32 (Juhasz 3-7, Patty 0-1, Greene 1-3, Miller 0-2, Sheldon 1-6, Mikulasikova 0-2, Bell 2-8, Crooms 1-3), Iowa 6-24 (Doyle 1-3, Meyer 3-10, Sevillian 1-7, Marshall 1-2, Warnock 0-2). Assists_Ohio St. 16 (Greene 5), Iowa 17 (Doyle 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ohio St. 37 (Juhasz 6-16), Iowa 41 (Ollinger 2-8). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 21, Iowa 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,490.

