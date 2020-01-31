Listen Live Sports

No. 2 Baylor 64, Texas 44

January 31, 2020 9:31 pm
 
BAYLOR (19-1)

Cox 5-13 0-1 10, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Cooper 4-14 4-4 13, Landrum 1-4 1-2 4, Richards 6-8 4-4 16, Bickle 0-0 0-0 0, DeGrate 0-0 0-0 0, Egbo 7-14 3-7 17, Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Ursin 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 25-61 12-18 64

TEXAS (14-7)

Collier 1-10 0-2 3, Holmes 2-14 0-2 4, Sutton 4-13 1-5 9, Taylor 2-9 2-4 6, Underwood 1-2 1-2 3, Allen-Taylor 3-5 0-0 9, Higgs 3-7 3-4 10, Palmer 0-2 0-0 0, Warren 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 16-65 7-19 44

Baylor 11 18 23 12 64
Texas 11 13 5 15 44

3-Point Goals_Baylor 2-6 (Cooper 1-2, Landrum 1-4), Texas 5-18 (Collier 1-3, Holmes 0-2, Sutton 0-1, Taylor 0-2, Underwood 0-1, Allen-Taylor 3-4, Higgs 1-3, Palmer 0-1, Warren 0-1). Assists_Baylor 16 (Richards 6), Texas 3 (Holmes 1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Baylor 50 (Cox 2-9), Texas 40 (Collier 3-16). Total Fouls_Baylor 16, Texas 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,456.

