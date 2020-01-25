No. 2 Baylor 87, Texas Tech 79

TEXAS TECH (13-5)

Brewer 10-17 1-2 24, Gordon 5-11 4-5 18, Adams 3-12 0-0 7, Carr 6-16 2-2 16, Dillard 3-9 1-2 9, Goodson 0-0 1-2 1, Tucker 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 29-67 9-13 79

BAYLOR (17-1)

Cox 7-15 3-3 17, Egbo 7-10 2-4 16, Cooper 6-11 0-0 15, Landrum 8-12 0-0 20, Richards 4-9 1-2 9, Bickle 0-0 0-0 0, DeGrate 2-5 3-4 7, Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Ursin 1-3 1-2 3, Totals 35-66 10-15 87

Texas Tech 26 16 14 23 — 79 Baylor 27 22 25 13 — 87

3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 12-39 (Brewer 3-6, Gordon 4-10, Adams 1-9, Carr 2-8, Dillard 2-6), Baylor 7-13 (Cooper 3-6, Landrum 4-7). Assists_Texas Tech 17 (Carr 7), Baylor 29 (Cooper 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas Tech 33 (Brewer 5-9), Baylor 41 (Egbo 5-8). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 13, Baylor 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,098.

