Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
No. 2 Baylor holds on to beat TCU

January 22, 2020 9:43 pm
 
1 min read
      

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo and Te’a Cooper each had 14 points and No. 2 Baylor held on for a hard-fought 66-57 win over TCU on Wednesday night, when the Lady Bears extended their record Big 12 regular-season winning streak to 46 games.

Baylor (16-1, 5-0 Big 12), playing without leading scorer NaLyssa Smith because of a sprained right ankle, went into the fourth quarter down a point before scoring eight straight.

Egbo, who started in place of Smith, put Baylor ahead with the quarter-starting basket that made it 46-45. The 8-0 spurt included a basket by Cooper that was changed from a 2-pointer to a 3-pointer after a replay review during a timeout several minutes later.

Lauren Cox had 11 points for Baylor, which also has won 38 consecutive Big 12 road games, second only to No. 3 UConn’s streak of 49 conference wins in a row. DiDi RIchards and Juicy Landrum both had 10 points.

Kianna Ray had 16 points with four 3-pointers to lead TCU (13-4, 4-2), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Jayde Woods had 13 points and Lauren Heard 11.

OKLAHOMA STATE 57, No. 25 WEST VIRGINIA 55

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 22 points and assisted Clitan de Sousa on the winning basket with 20 seconds left as Oklahoma State handed West Virginia its third-straight loss.

Kysre Gondrezick missed a tying shot in the final seconds for the Mountaineers.

Ja’Mee Asberry added 16 points for the Cowgirls (12-6, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) and de Sousa had nine. Gray was only 9-of-30 shooting by had eight rebounds and five assists.

Gray wasn’t the only player who couldn’t find their shooting range. OSU was 7 of 18 from 3-point range (39%) but only shot 33% overall (22 of 67). West Virginia shot 40% (22 of 55) but was only 3 of 19 behind the arc.

Gondrezick led the Mountaineers (13-4, 3-3) with 11 points.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

