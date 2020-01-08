No. 2 Duke holds off Georgia Tech 73-64

ATLANTA (AP) — Tre Jones hit two key baskets down the stretch and No. 2 Duke extended its decade-long domination of Georgia Tech, holding off the Yellow Jackets 73-64 on Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils (14-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended their winning streak to eight and their firm hold on this series goes back much further. Georgia Tech (7-8, 2-3) has lost 13 straight to Duke since its last victory over the Blue Devils on Jan. 9, 2010 — almost 10 years ago to the day.

The Yellow Jackets rallied from a double-digit deficit but couldn’t make a basket in the closing minutes, missing 14 of their last 15 shots.

Jones led the Blue Devils with 16 points, including a pull-up jumper that snapped a 61-all tie and another floater in the lane that made it 68-64. Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey Jr. added 14 apiece.

Joe Alvarado paced Georgia Tech with 18 points. James Banks scored 14 points, grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds and swatted away seven shots.

NO. 3 KANSAS 79, IOWA STATE 53

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Devon Dotson had 20 points and six assists, David McCormack added 16 points and seven rebounds and Kansas routed Iowa State.

The Jayhawks (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) closed the first half with a 21-3 run to take a 20-point lead. Kansas shot 52% from the field while limiting the Cyclones (7-7, 0-2) to 34%.

Ochai Agbaji added 16 points for the Jayhawks. They handed Iowa State its most-lopsided loss in the series since an 89-66 setback Feb. 12, 2011, in Lawrence.

Kansas held star Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton to five points — 12 below his average. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 12 points.

NO. 5 AUBURN 83, VANDERBILT 79

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Isaac Okoro scored 17 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and Auburn held off Vanderbilt.

Ranked in the Top 5 for the first time in nearly 20 years, the Tigers (14-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) withstood a late challenge by the Commodores (8-6, 0-1) after blowing a 13-point lead. Auburn and No. 7 San Diego State remain the nation’s last unbeaten teams.

Saben Lee scored a career-high 27 points for Vandy, making 10 of 14 shots and all three 3-point attempts. The Commodores failed to win an SEC game last season.

NO. 7 SAN DIEGO STATE 72, WYOMING 52

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Malachi Flynn scored 19 points, Yanni Wetzell added 17 and San Diego State beat Wyoming to remain undefeated.

San Diego State (16-0, 5-0 Mountain West) continued its hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time, finishing a school-record 34-3.

Jordan Schakel added 11 points. The 16-game winning streak is the longest in the country.

Hunter Maldonado scored 18 points for Wyoming (5-11, 0-5). The Cowboys have lost three straight.

NO. 10 FLORIDA STATE 78, WAKE FOREST 68

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 17 points and No. 10 Florida State pulled away in the final 10 minutes.

M.J. Walker scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half for Florida State (14-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Seminoles trailed early in the second half before going ahead for good on RaiQuan Gray’s 3-pointer at the 14:04 mark. They have won seven straight and 14 of 15.

Brandon Childress scored 20 points for Wake Forest (8-6, 1-3).

