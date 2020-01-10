No. 2 Duke looks to extend streak vs Wake Forest

Wake Forest (8-6, 1-3) vs. No. 2 Duke (14-1, 4-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Wake Forest. In its last 10 wins against the Demon Deacons, Duke has won by an average of 14 points. Wake Forest’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2014, an 82-72 victory.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Vernon Carey Jr., Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley and Wendell Moore Jr. have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Blue Devils have given up just 59.5 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 63.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.CLUTCH CHILDRESS: Brandon Childress has connected on 30 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Duke has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 56.5.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Demon Deacons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Devils. Duke has an assist on 56 of 103 field goals (54.4 percent) over its past three outings while Wake Forest has assists on 37 of 66 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 83.4 points per game this season, ranking the Blue Devils sixth nationally. The Wake Forest defense has allowed 72.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 221st).

