NO. 2 OREGON 104, COLORADO 46

January 4, 2020 1:17 am
 
< a min read
      
FG FT Reb
COLORADO (12-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Whittaker 20 2-8 1-2 1-5 2 4 5
Clarke 25 1-6 0-0 1-3 0 0 2
Hollingshed 17 3-8 1-1 1-4 0 3 7
Knight 22 4-8 0-0 1-3 2 2 9
Sherrod 20 2-6 3-10 1-2 1 4 9
Jank 16 2-11 0-0 1-2 0 0 4
Tuitele 18 1-6 0-0 0-3 1 1 2
Volcy 10 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Caylao-Do 21 0-1 4-6 1-3 1 2 4
Finau 17 1-3 1-2 0-3 1 3 4
Kulinska 9 0-2 0-0 1-1 2 1 0
Smith 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 16-60 10-21 14-38 10 20 46

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 4-24, (Sherrod 2-3, Knight 1-3, Finau 1-2, Whittaker 0-1, Clarke 0-5, Hollingshed 0-3, Jank 0-2, Tuitele 0-2, Caylao-Do 0-1, Kulinska 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Whittaker 1, Hollingshed 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Sherrod 5, Finau 5, Whittaker 2, Hollingshed 2, Knight 2, Caylao-Do 2, Clarke 1, Tuitele 1, Smith 1)

Steals: 4 (Volcy 3, Clarke 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Hollingshed 1)

FG FT Reb
OREGON (11-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Boley 22 2-5 0-0 0-2 3 2 5
Hebard 18 9-11 3-4 1-5 0 3 21
Sabally 22 5-11 7-9 0-3 1 2 17
Ionescu 29 9-14 1-1 0-6 7 2 21
Moore 22 3-8 1-1 1-1 5 1 7
Cochrane 10 0-1 1-2 0-3 3 0 1
Giomi 17 2-3 0-0 2-4 2 3 4
Chavez 22 3-4 1-2 0-2 1 1 10
Shelley 22 4-7 0-1 1-3 2 2 10
Winterburn 16 3-5 2-2 0-3 2 2 8
Totals 200 40-69 16-22 7-40 26 18 104

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 8-17, (Chavez 3-4, Ionescu 2-3, Shelley 2-3, Boley 1-3, Sabally 0-3, Moore 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hebard 3, Sabally 1)

Turnovers: 6 (Hebard 2, Ionescu 1, Cochrane 1, Giomi 1, Chavez 1)

Steals: 10 (Sabally 3, Giomi 3, Moore 2, Boley 1, Ionescu 1)

Technical Fouls: 2 (Hebard 1, TEAM 1)

Colorado 11 11 13 11 —46
Oregon 26 25 31 22 —104

A_10,483.

Officials_Cheryll Blue, Richard Waters, Anita Ortega.

