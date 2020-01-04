NO. 2 OREGON 104, COLORADO 46

|
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO (12-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Whittaker
|20
|2-8
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|4
|5
|Clarke
|25
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Hollingshed
|17
|3-8
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|3
|7
|Knight
|22
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|9
|Sherrod
|20
|2-6
|3-10
|1-2
|1
|4
|9
|Jank
|16
|2-11
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Tuitele
|18
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Volcy
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Caylao-Do
|21
|0-1
|4-6
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Finau
|17
|1-3
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|4
|Kulinska
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|0
|Smith
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-60
|10-21
|14-38
|10
|20
|46
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 4-24, (Sherrod 2-3, Knight 1-3, Finau 1-2, Whittaker 0-1, Clarke 0-5, Hollingshed 0-3, Jank 0-2, Tuitele 0-2, Caylao-Do 0-1, Kulinska 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Whittaker 1, Hollingshed 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Sherrod 5, Finau 5, Whittaker 2, Hollingshed 2, Knight 2, Caylao-Do 2, Clarke 1, Tuitele 1, Smith 1)
Steals: 4 (Volcy 3, Clarke 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Hollingshed 1)
|
|Boley
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|5
|Hebard
|18
|9-11
|3-4
|1-5
|0
|3
|21
|Sabally
|22
|5-11
|7-9
|0-3
|1
|2
|17
|Ionescu
|29
|9-14
|1-1
|0-6
|7
|2
|21
|Moore
|22
|3-8
|1-1
|1-1
|5
|1
|7
|Cochrane
|10
|0-1
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|0
|1
|Giomi
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|3
|4
|Chavez
|22
|3-4
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|10
|Shelley
|22
|4-7
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|10
|Winterburn
|16
|3-5
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|8
|Totals
|200
|40-69
|16-22
|7-40
|26
|18
|104
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 8-17, (Chavez 3-4, Ionescu 2-3, Shelley 2-3, Boley 1-3, Sabally 0-3, Moore 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hebard 3, Sabally 1)
Turnovers: 6 (Hebard 2, Ionescu 1, Cochrane 1, Giomi 1, Chavez 1)
Steals: 10 (Sabally 3, Giomi 3, Moore 2, Boley 1, Ionescu 1)
Technical Fouls: 2 (Hebard 1, TEAM 1)
|Colorado
|11
|11
|13
|11
|—46
|Oregon
|26
|25
|31
|22
|—104
A_10,483.
Officials_Cheryll Blue, Richard Waters, Anita Ortega.
