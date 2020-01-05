NO. 2 OREGON 88, UTAH 51

UTAH (7-7)

Pendande 6-9 0-0 12, Torres 3-7 0-0 8, Gylten 0-3 2-4 2, Maxwell 3-9 0-0 9, Moore 3-8 0-0 7, Becker 0-2 2-3 2, Corbin 0-0 0-0 0, Makurat 2-4 0-0 6, Brosseau 1-4 0-0 3, Martin 1-3 0-0 2, Provo 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 19-51 4-7 51.

OREGON (12-1)

Boley 4-7 0-0 10, Hebard 6-10 1-2 13, Sabally 3-7 1-2 7, Ionescu 6-13 4-4 17, Moore 7-11 3-3 17, Cochrane 0-1 2-2 2, Giomi 3-4 2-2 8, Chavez 0-1 0-0 0, Shelley 3-8 0-0 7, Winterburn 3-4 0-0 7, Totals 35-66 13-15 88.

Utah 10 14 9 18 —51 Oregon 29 16 24 19 —88

3-Point Goals_Utah 9-28 (Torres 2-4, Gylten 0-3, Maxwell 3-8, Moore 1-3, Becker 0-2, Makurat 2-3, Brosseau 1-3, Martin 0-1, Provo 0-1), Oregon 5-17 (Boley 2-4, Sabally 0-2, Ionescu 1-4, Moore 0-1, Shelley 1-5, Winterburn 1-1). Assists_Utah 15 (Gylten 3), Oregon 21 (Ionescu 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 25 (Pendande 7), Oregon 40 (Hebard 12). Total Fouls_Utah 14, Oregon 9. Technical Fouls_None.A_10,490.

