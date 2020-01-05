NO. 20 ARKANSAS 86, AUBURN 70

FG FT Reb ARKANSAS (13-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Thomas 21 4-4 0-0 0-1 1 2 8 Daniels 27 4-6 4-4 0-2 4 4 13 Dungee 33 6-10 5-5 1-4 3 0 19 Ramirez 34 9-18 0-0 0-4 1 1 25 Tolefree 31 4-13 1-2 2-8 1 2 11 Barnum 7 0-2 0-0 1-5 0 0 0 Davis 5 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 1 0 Williams 12 4-4 0-0 2-3 0 1 8 Oberg 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Doumbia 12 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 2 Gaulden 13 0-2 0-0 0-0 5 1 0 Spangler 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Totals 200 32-62 10-11 10-36 16 12 86

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 12-27, (Ramirez 7-14, Dungee 2-2, Tolefree 2-8, Daniels 1-2, Gaulden 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Doumbia 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Tolefree 4, Dungee 3, Thomas 2, Daniels 2, Davis 2, Gaulden 2, Ramirez 1, Spangler 1)

Steals: 13 (Dungee 4, Tolefree 3, Thomas 1, Daniels 1, Ramirez 1, Williams 1, Doumbia 1, Gaulden 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb AUBURN (6-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Howard 26 2-9 0-0 2-7 0 1 4 Thompson 30 2-4 2-3 4-13 6 3 6 Alexander 23 7-12 2-2 0-1 1 3 19 Hughes 19 1-6 0-0 1-2 0 1 2 Moore 27 8-15 0-2 0-0 0 2 19 Kelly 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 White 18 1-3 2-4 3-6 0 1 4 Benton 20 2-7 1-2 1-1 3 2 6 Hansen 21 3-8 0-0 0-0 2 1 7 Robinson-Nwagwu 13 1-2 0-0 1-1 3 1 3 Wells 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 Totals 200 27-66 7-13 15-35 16 15 70

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 9-26, (Alexander 3-5, Moore 3-8, Benton 1-2, Hansen 1-4, Robinson-Nwagwu 1-1, Howard 0-5, Hughes 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Thompson 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Thompson 5, Alexander 3, Hansen 3, Moore 2, White 2, Howard 1, Hughes 1, Benton 1, Robinson-Nwagwu 1)

Steals: 11 (Benton 4, Howard 2, Thompson 2, Alexander 2, Moore 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

Arkansas 26 18 28 14 —86 Auburn 12 15 20 23 —70

A_1,702.

Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Eric Brewton, Dee Kantner.

