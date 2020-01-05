NO. 20 ARKANSAS 86, AUBURN 70

|
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS (13-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thomas
|21
|4-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|8
|Daniels
|27
|4-6
|4-4
|0-2
|4
|4
|13
|Dungee
|33
|6-10
|5-5
|1-4
|3
|0
|19
|Ramirez
|34
|9-18
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|25
|Tolefree
|31
|4-13
|1-2
|2-8
|1
|2
|11
|Barnum
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Williams
|12
|4-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|8
|Oberg
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Doumbia
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Gaulden
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|1
|0
|Spangler
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-62
|10-11
|10-36
|16
|12
|86
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 12-27, (Ramirez 7-14, Dungee 2-2, Tolefree 2-8, Daniels 1-2, Gaulden 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Doumbia 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Tolefree 4, Dungee 3, Thomas 2, Daniels 2, Davis 2, Gaulden 2, Ramirez 1, Spangler 1)
Steals: 13 (Dungee 4, Tolefree 3, Thomas 1, Daniels 1, Ramirez 1, Williams 1, Doumbia 1, Gaulden 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN (6-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|26
|2-9
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|1
|4
|Thompson
|30
|2-4
|2-3
|4-13
|6
|3
|6
|Alexander
|23
|7-12
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|19
|Hughes
|19
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Moore
|27
|8-15
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|19
|Kelly
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|18
|1-3
|2-4
|3-6
|0
|1
|4
|Benton
|20
|2-7
|1-2
|1-1
|3
|2
|6
|Hansen
|21
|3-8
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|7
|Robinson-Nwagwu
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|1
|3
|Wells
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-66
|7-13
|15-35
|16
|15
|70
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 9-26, (Alexander 3-5, Moore 3-8, Benton 1-2, Hansen 1-4, Robinson-Nwagwu 1-1, Howard 0-5, Hughes 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Thompson 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Thompson 5, Alexander 3, Hansen 3, Moore 2, White 2, Howard 1, Hughes 1, Benton 1, Robinson-Nwagwu 1)
Steals: 11 (Benton 4, Howard 2, Thompson 2, Alexander 2, Moore 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|Arkansas
|26
|18
|28
|14
|—86
|Auburn
|12
|15
|20
|23
|—70
A_1,702.
Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Eric Brewton, Dee Kantner.
