The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NO. 20 ARKANSAS 86, AUBURN 70

January 5, 2020 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
      
FG FT Reb
ARKANSAS (13-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thomas 21 4-4 0-0 0-1 1 2 8
Daniels 27 4-6 4-4 0-2 4 4 13
Dungee 33 6-10 5-5 1-4 3 0 19
Ramirez 34 9-18 0-0 0-4 1 1 25
Tolefree 31 4-13 1-2 2-8 1 2 11
Barnum 7 0-2 0-0 1-5 0 0 0
Davis 5 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Williams 12 4-4 0-0 2-3 0 1 8
Oberg 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Doumbia 12 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Gaulden 13 0-2 0-0 0-0 5 1 0
Spangler 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-62 10-11 10-36 16 12 86

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 12-27, (Ramirez 7-14, Dungee 2-2, Tolefree 2-8, Daniels 1-2, Gaulden 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Doumbia 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Tolefree 4, Dungee 3, Thomas 2, Daniels 2, Davis 2, Gaulden 2, Ramirez 1, Spangler 1)

Steals: 13 (Dungee 4, Tolefree 3, Thomas 1, Daniels 1, Ramirez 1, Williams 1, Doumbia 1, Gaulden 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
AUBURN (6-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Howard 26 2-9 0-0 2-7 0 1 4
Thompson 30 2-4 2-3 4-13 6 3 6
Alexander 23 7-12 2-2 0-1 1 3 19
Hughes 19 1-6 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Moore 27 8-15 0-2 0-0 0 2 19
Kelly 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
White 18 1-3 2-4 3-6 0 1 4
Benton 20 2-7 1-2 1-1 3 2 6
Hansen 21 3-8 0-0 0-0 2 1 7
Robinson-Nwagwu 13 1-2 0-0 1-1 3 1 3
Wells 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 27-66 7-13 15-35 16 15 70

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 9-26, (Alexander 3-5, Moore 3-8, Benton 1-2, Hansen 1-4, Robinson-Nwagwu 1-1, Howard 0-5, Hughes 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Thompson 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Thompson 5, Alexander 3, Hansen 3, Moore 2, White 2, Howard 1, Hughes 1, Benton 1, Robinson-Nwagwu 1)

Steals: 11 (Benton 4, Howard 2, Thompson 2, Alexander 2, Moore 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

Arkansas 26 18 28 14 —86
Auburn 12 15 20 23 —70

A_1,702.

Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Eric Brewton, Dee Kantner.

